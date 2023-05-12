Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.34.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 55.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $301,817.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,656,848.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707,182 shares of company stock valued at $598,568,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

