Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of CINF opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 68,218 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

