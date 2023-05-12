Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DHI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DHI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

DHI Group stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in DHI Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHI Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

