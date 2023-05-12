ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

