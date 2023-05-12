ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,370. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $101.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 390,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.