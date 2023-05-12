Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the April 15th total of 122,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 45,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,084. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $5.00. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 197.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.