Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the April 15th total of 122,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 45,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,084. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $5.00. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 197.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.