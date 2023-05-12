Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the April 15th total of 122,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 45,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,084. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($8.00) by $5.00. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 554.78% and a negative net margin of 197.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also

