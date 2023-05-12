Euro Coin Market Cap Achieves $52.26 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,159,455 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.