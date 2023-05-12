Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Euronext to €85.00 ($93.41) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronext presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.38.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Performance

EUXTF stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.