Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.45 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 67.58%.

Euroseas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

