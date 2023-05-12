Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 19.7% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.58. 431,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,224,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $715.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

