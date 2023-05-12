Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 681,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after acquiring an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Everi by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Everi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,308,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.