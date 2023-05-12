Everscale One Day Volume Hits $2.21 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Everscale has a total market cap of $71.63 million and $2.21 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,082,285,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars.

