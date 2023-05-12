EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,679 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 58,716.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 354,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,302 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

