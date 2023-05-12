EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 312.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

