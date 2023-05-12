EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 321.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,186,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $344.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

