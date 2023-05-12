EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Inspire International ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Price Performance

WWJD opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Inspire International ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

