EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

