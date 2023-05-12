EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.58 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

