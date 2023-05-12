EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Inspire International ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Inspire International ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. Inspire International ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $181.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

Inspire International ETF Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

