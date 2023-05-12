EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,712 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

