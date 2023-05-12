EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $75.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
