EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3,681.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

