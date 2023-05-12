EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $450.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.