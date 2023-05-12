Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday.
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIFZF opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $41.74.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exchange Income (EIFZF)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.