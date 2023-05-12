Exxon Mobil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 194,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 111,728 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 12,576,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,529,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.6% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,673,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

