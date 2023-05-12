FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Andrew Wiederhorn Buys 3,364 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $22,303.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,321.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $6.57 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $100.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

