FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,185 shares of company stock worth $1,400,008. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBK opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

