FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £496.28 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($626.22).

On Monday, March 13th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 58 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £494.16 ($623.55).

On Monday, February 13th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 63 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £495.81 ($625.63).

Shares of FDM Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 632 ($7.97). 171,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,980. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 591 ($7.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 744.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of £690.08 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

FDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.77) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.62) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

