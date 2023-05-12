Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $749,600.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. 661,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,630. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.