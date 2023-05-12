Fellaz (FLZ) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00007609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $1.52 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

