Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Down 19.8% in April

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,065. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $297.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

