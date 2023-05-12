Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.