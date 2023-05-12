Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FITBI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITBI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,893,000.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

