Financial Contrast: Star (NASDAQ:STHO) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 5.52% 4.01% 0.69% Star N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 3.00 $9.30 million ($0.11) -101.45 Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Commercial and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Star 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.97%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Star.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Star on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

