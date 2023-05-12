Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 3,328 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,422,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 3,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $102.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.