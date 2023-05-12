Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.69. 53,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,352. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $149.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

