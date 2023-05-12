Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1,519.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,532 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,268 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

