Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $124.52. 1,219,093 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

