Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.34. 272,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

