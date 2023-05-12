Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,392 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,653,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 155,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEQT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 1,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,121. The company has a market cap of $98.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

