Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONEO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.69. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $99.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

