Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 44,301 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 57,533.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,284,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,853,508. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

