Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 98,850 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,850 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 4.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 2.75% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,657. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.