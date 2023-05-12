Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

BSCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

