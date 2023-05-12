Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,584. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

