Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.39. The stock had a trading volume of 72,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,152. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

