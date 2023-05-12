Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 1,430 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,938 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,173,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,988,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 484,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 63,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,934. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

