First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,893 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,798,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 2.22% of Orla Mining worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Orla Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Orla Mining by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 494,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 208.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $33,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,488. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orla Mining Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.