First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 220,889 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of American Express worth $419,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.24. The company had a trading volume of 556,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.22 and a 200 day moving average of $158.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

