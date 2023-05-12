First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Ross Stores worth $457,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.53. 490,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,761. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

